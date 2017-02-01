No injuries in four-car wreck on U.S. 20

Mitchell Workman was driving southbound in a 2012 Hyundai when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road around 7 a.m., a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release said. Neal Ard, traveling north in a 2008 Impala, tried to avoid Workman's vehicle and was hit from behind by a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Ambrosio Artega.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.