Woman gets one year in jail for DUI i...

Woman gets one year in jail for DUI injury crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Post Register

District Judge Alan Stephens sentenced an Idaho Falls woman to one year in Jefferson County Jail for driving while intoxicated and hitting two people on a motorcycle with her car. Stephens on Monday ordered that Challender serve 60 days straight in jail with the remaining 305 days served on work release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rigby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Feb 1 Olivia 41
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Jan 28 Buckey 98
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan 11 Still Laughing 55
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov '16 Driller 3
See all Rigby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rigby Forum Now

Rigby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rigby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rigby, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,558,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC