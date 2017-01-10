Woman gets one year in jail for DUI injury crash
District Judge Alan Stephens sentenced an Idaho Falls woman to one year in Jefferson County Jail for driving while intoxicated and hitting two people on a motorcycle with her car. Stephens on Monday ordered that Challender serve 60 days straight in jail with the remaining 305 days served on work release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Rigby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 1
|Olivia
|41
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 28
|Buckey
|98
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rigby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC