Rigby man charged with raping unconscious woman
Idaho Falls Police on Tuesday arrested a Rigby man for a report he raped a 59-year-old woman while she was unconscious. Kevin Staggs, 56, is charged with rape when the victim was asleep or unconscious and incapable of resisting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rigby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Olivia
|41
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 28
|Buckey
|98
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rigby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC