Three teens injured in rollover crash

Thursday Dec 1

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Thursday with nonlife-threatening injuries after they were ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Rigby. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 12:24 p.m. to the crash located at 349 North 3800 East.

