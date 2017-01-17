Suspect in Rigby home invasion arrested
A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release said Stoney Fisher, 38, of Idaho Falls, was arrested and posted a $50,000 bond Christmas Eve. The release said Fisher has a Jefferson County court hearing scheduled Jan. 23. Fisher was wanted in connection with an Oct. 27 home invasion where the homeowner's son, Brian Packard, shot one of the suspects, William Shinkle, 32, of Victor.
