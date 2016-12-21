Officials seek 2 more suspects in October home invasion
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has obtained arrest warrants for two additional suspects believed to be involved in an October home invasion near Rigby that ended in a shootout. The Idaho State Journal reports that during the incident, suspect William Shinkle of Victor shot at the homeowner with a handgun but missed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Rigby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|23 hr
|Enzo49
|9
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|36
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|89
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec 4
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec 3
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov 30
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov 29
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rigby Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC