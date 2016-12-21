Officials seek 2 more suspects in Oct...

Officials seek 2 more suspects in October home invasion

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has obtained arrest warrants for two additional suspects believed to be involved in an October home invasion near Rigby that ended in a shootout. The Idaho State Journal reports that during the incident, suspect William Shinkle of Victor shot at the homeowner with a handgun but missed.

