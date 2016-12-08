Fire knocks out power for portion of ...

Fire knocks out power for portion of Upper Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Post Register

About 27,000 people were without power for five hours after a fire at a Rigby substation caused an outage Wednesday night. Margaret Oler, Rocky Mountain Power spokeswoman, said crews responded to a fire call at 10:10 p.m. at the substation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rigby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... 14 hr Enzo49 9
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Fri bottombetty 36
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Dec 20 Anonymous 89
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec 4 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec 3 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov 30 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov 29 Driller 3
See all Rigby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rigby Forum Now

Rigby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rigby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Rigby, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC