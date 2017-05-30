Police Logs 6-5

Police Logs 6-5

Police responded to Bucket Line Road for an incident for an incident of a hit and run with property damage. After reviewing the vehicle parts left at the scene, it is believed the vehicle is a 2015-2017 Subaru.

