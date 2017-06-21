GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police received a report about an incident of harassment/trespass that occurred Monday on East Plank Road in Port Matilda Borough. During the incident, a woman allegedly sent text messages and made calls to the victim after being advised to stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catfish Tue Dontbeplayed 8
junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11) Jun 10 ridgway queen 20
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10) May 26 Cuban133 48
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Mar '17 Dirty Neighbor 4
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar '17 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar '17 CHOOKER 1
See all Ridgway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgway Forum Now

Ridgway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Cuba
 

Ridgway, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC