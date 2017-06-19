Fire Damages Home, Garage in Winslow Twp.
A fire damaged a home and garage at 797 Buhite Rd., in Reynoldsville, Winslow Township, on Sunday, according to state police at Ridgway. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the Sykesville Fire Department investigated the fire.
