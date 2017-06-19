Copella's eclectic pieces featured at...

Copella's eclectic pieces featured at ECCOTA

A steady crowd was on hand Friday evening for the debut of Ridgway native Tom Copella's painting exhibit at the Elk County Council on the Arts. A public celebratory reception for The Tom Copella Retrospective took place Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the ECCOTA gallery in downtown Ridgway.

