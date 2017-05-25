YMCA looks to revitalize triathlon
For 36 years, the Ridgway Triathlon has been welcoming spring the fourth Saturday of April. What started as a team sport has transformed in later years to an Ironman's dream to run, bike and paddle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridgway Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catfish
|Wed
|Betsy
|4
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ridgway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC