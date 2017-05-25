Ridgway Memorial Day plans announced

The Ridgway American Legion Auxiliary's Memorial Day planning committee has announced the itinerary for this year's events. The day starts with the Bridge Ceremony on the Rear Admiral Paul H. Speer Bridge over the Clarion River at 9 a.m. Monday, immediately followed by the parade to the courthouse lawn where Brent Pasquinelli will speak, weather permitting.

