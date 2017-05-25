Ridgway Memorial Day plans announced
The Ridgway American Legion Auxiliary's Memorial Day planning committee has announced the itinerary for this year's events. The day starts with the Bridge Ceremony on the Rear Admiral Paul H. Speer Bridge over the Clarion River at 9 a.m. Monday, immediately followed by the parade to the courthouse lawn where Brent Pasquinelli will speak, weather permitting.
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catfish
|Wed
|Betsy
|4
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
