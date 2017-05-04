PSP Ridgway Investigating Robbery Incident
State police at Ridgway have initiated an investigation into an alleged robbery that occurred April 24 in Fox Township, Elk County. State police say the suspect made entry into a Kersey residence, pointed a handgun at a male and demanded guns and money from him.
