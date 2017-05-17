Horizon names Gardner new Publisher

Horizon names Gardner new Publisher

Christie Gardner, an experienced newspaper manager, has been appointed publisher of The Daily Press, Kane Republican and Ridgway Record newspapers, and Shop-Right The Ultimate Shopper, effective immediately. She began her newspaper career in 2004 as she spent nine years in sales and the last four years as advertising manager of The Daily Press, Kane Republican, Ridgway Record and Shop-Right The Ultimate Shopper.

