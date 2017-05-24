Elk County Council on the Arts Announces Youth Summer Art Programming
The Elk County Council on the Arts will be holding its annual summer youth programming, including two weeks of "Visual Arts Camp" and a week of "Summer Theater Camp." The theme of Visual Arts Camp will be "Fairy Tales and Folklore."
