Elk County Catholic mock trial depict...

Elk County Catholic mock trial depicts dangers of drunk driving

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Daily Press

A mock trail illustrating the dangers of underage drinking and driving took place Thursday at Elk County Catholic High School as a followup to the Prom Promise mock crash held Tuesday. The mock trial began with a video featuring ECC senior Dan Stauffer, who portrays a drunk driver, being processed inside the Elk County Prison in Ridgway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catfish May 9 BCNinc 3
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Mar '17 Dirty Neighbor 4
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar '17 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar '17 CHOOKER 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
Tractor trailors on side streets (Oct '16) Nov '16 concerned 2
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
See all Ridgway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgway Forum Now

Ridgway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Ridgway, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,497 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC