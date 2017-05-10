Elk County Catholic mock trial depicts dangers of drunk driving
A mock trail illustrating the dangers of underage drinking and driving took place Thursday at Elk County Catholic High School as a followup to the Prom Promise mock crash held Tuesday. The mock trial began with a video featuring ECC senior Dan Stauffer, who portrays a drunk driver, being processed inside the Elk County Prison in Ridgway.
