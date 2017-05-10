Brockway man dies in motorcycle crash
A 49-year-old Brockway man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Toby and Ridge roads in Fox Township. According to the Ridgway-based State Police, James B. Park, 49, of Brockway, was driving a 1984 Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a right curve at the intersection of Toby and Ridge roads.
