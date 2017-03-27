Reminder for Ridgway Borough residents
Regarding Ridgway Borough water, sewer, refuse and miscellaneous bill customers, please be advised: all water, sewer, refuse and miscellaneous bills must be paid in person or mailed to: Farmers National Bank 173 Main St. Ridgway, Pa. 15853a Phone: 844-773-3195 Lobby hours are Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday - 9 a.m. to noon *Reminder to all landlords: Please notify your tenants of the bank change to Farmers National Bank for payment purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridgway Record.
Add your comments below
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar 16
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC