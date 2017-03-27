Reminder for Ridgway Borough residents

Regarding Ridgway Borough water, sewer, refuse and miscellaneous bill customers, please be advised: all water, sewer, refuse and miscellaneous bills must be paid in person or mailed to: Farmers National Bank 173 Main St. Ridgway, Pa. 15853a Phone: 844-773-3195 Lobby hours are Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday - 9 a.m. to noon *Reminder to all landlords: Please notify your tenants of the bank change to Farmers National Bank for payment purposes.

