Local students designed ads, earned money for the classroom and other Bits & Piecesa
We hope our readers are enjoying the imaginative and creative designs by Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School's budding advertising designers. The student-designed advertisements have appeared on the pages of The Ridgway Record's Friday editions published over the last few weeks, and the last set of the students' artwork is in today's newspaper.
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
