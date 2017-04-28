GANT Police Blotter

State police received reports about several thefts from motor vehicles that occurred Wednesday or Thursday in the area of Rolling Stone Road and Erickson Drive in Cooper Township. During the incidents, someone allegedly removed small amounts of money and other items, including a black, .45-caliber Sig Sauer handgun.

