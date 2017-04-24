Fire departments respond to Californi...

Fire departments respond to California Road residence

Fire departments were dispatched Tuesday shortly after 8:30 p.m. to 1467 California Rd., Horton Township, according to EOS alerts. Crews from Fox Township, Horton Township and Ridgway were initially dispatched for a working structure fire at the California Road residence.

