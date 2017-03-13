Young carver inspired by family

Young carver inspired by family

As one of the youngest carvers at the 2017 Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, 16-year-old Jenna Ann Ceriani of Brockport has been honing her skills in the field since she was 12 years old. "What I enjoy most about carving is having the freedom to be creative," Jenna said.

