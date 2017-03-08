Ridgway wrestlers in state tourney

Ridgway wrestlers in state tourney

Update: Logen McClain of Ridgway advanced to the 138-pound quarterfinals at the PIAA championships with a 10-0 major decision Thursday morning. Ridgway's Kyle Bush and Colton McClain are in the second round of consolations tomorrow.

