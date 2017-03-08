Ridgway wrestlers in state tourney
Update: Logen McClain of Ridgway advanced to the 138-pound quarterfinals at the PIAA championships with a 10-0 major decision Thursday morning. Ridgway's Kyle Bush and Colton McClain are in the second round of consolations tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridgway Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Yes
|3
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Half of Dominos' employees quit (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC