Open Campus Initiative moves forward

Open Campus Initiative moves forward

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Press

A plan to allow all Elk County schools districts to participate in St. Marys Area High School's diversified occupation courses continues to move forward. St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth was recently approved to execute a cooperative agreement to be offered to Johnsonburg and Ridgway school districts and Elk County Catholic High School as part of the Open Campus Initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar 18 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar 16 CHOOKER 1
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Feb '17 Yes 3
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
Tractor trailors on side streets Nov '16 concerned 2
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. Oct '16 Dumb 1
See all Ridgway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgway Forum Now

Ridgway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ridgway, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC