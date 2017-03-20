Open Campus Initiative moves forward
A plan to allow all Elk County schools districts to participate in St. Marys Area High School's diversified occupation courses continues to move forward. St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth was recently approved to execute a cooperative agreement to be offered to Johnsonburg and Ridgway school districts and Elk County Catholic High School as part of the Open Campus Initiative.
