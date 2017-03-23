Cancer Care Ministry to start in Ridgway

Cancer Care Ministry to start in Ridgway

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Ridgway Record

Jim Delhunty and John Gangloff have started a Cancer Care Ministry at St. Leo's Church in Ridgway. According to Gangloff, they are introducing it at the Masses on April 1 and April 2. They will start with a healing and anointing Mass on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. This Mass is open to everyone and anyone in need of any type of healing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridgway Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar 18 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar 16 CHOOKER 1
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Feb '17 Yes 3
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
Tractor trailors on side streets Nov '16 concerned 2
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. Oct '16 Dumb 1
See all Ridgway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgway Forum Now

Ridgway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Ridgway, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC