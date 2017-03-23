Cancer Care Ministry to start in Ridgway

Jim Delhunty and John Gangloff have started a Cancer Care Ministry at St. Leo's Church in Ridgway. According to Gangloff, they are introducing it at the Masses on April 1 and April 2. They will start with a healing and anointing Mass on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. This Mass is open to everyone and anyone in need of any type of healing.

