Cancer Care Ministry to start in Ridgway
Jim Delhunty and John Gangloff have started a Cancer Care Ministry at St. Leo's Church in Ridgway. According to Gangloff, they are introducing it at the Masses on April 1 and April 2. They will start with a healing and anointing Mass on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. This Mass is open to everyone and anyone in need of any type of healing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridgway Record.
Add your comments below
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar 16
|CHOOKER
|1
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Yes
|3
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC