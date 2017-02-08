Media Advisory - Greentree Landfill collapse update

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Ridgway-based State Police received a request for assistance from the Greentree Landfill located at 635 Toby Rd., Kersey, Elk County. The landfill is owned and operated by Advanced Disposal Inc. A large portion of the landfill had collapsed, burying multiple workers and pieces of heavy machinery.

