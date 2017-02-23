Four Champs Return for District 9 Class AA Mat Tourney
Four champions and six silver medalists, including Curwensville sophomore 113-pounder Blake Passarelli, are among 31 returning placewinners for the 2017 PIAA District 9 Class AA Wrestling Tournament in Clearfield Area High School's Bison Gymnasium Friday and Saturday. The gold medalists, all seeded No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Yes
|3
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Half of Dominos' employees quit (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC