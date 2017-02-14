ECCOTA calls for artists
The Elk County Council on the Arts has a new artist jury session scheduled for March 6. Jury session forms and artist requirements are available at eccota.com in the ECCOTA Gallery section. The ECCOTA Gallery is located on Main Street in beautiful downtown Ridgway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridgway Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Yes
|3
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Half of Dominos' employees quit (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC