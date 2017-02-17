City police welcome two new officers
Two new City of St. Marys police officers were sworn in Monday evening during the St. Marys City Council meeting. St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas introduced the new officers - Derrick Welsh of Sigel and Derek Mattiuz of Ridgway - to council, followed by a swearing-in ceremony conducted by Mayor Bob Howard.
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Yes
|3
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Half of Dominos' employees quit (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
