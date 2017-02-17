City police welcome two new officers

City police welcome two new officers

Two new City of St. Marys police officers were sworn in Monday evening during the St. Marys City Council meeting. St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas introduced the new officers - Derrick Welsh of Sigel and Derek Mattiuz of Ridgway - to council, followed by a swearing-in ceremony conducted by Mayor Bob Howard.

