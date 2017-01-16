Pennsylvania State Police Community Service Officer to Visit Centers

Trooper Bruce Morris, community services officer of Troop C, Pennsylvania State Police, Ridgway barracks, will be visiting the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. and at the Coalport Center for Active Living, Glendale Medical Center Complex, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport on Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m. Anyone 50 years and over is invited to attend the free program. No reservations are required to attend the program; however, reservations are required by 9 a.m. the day of the program to have lunch.

