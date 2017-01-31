Judge Cherry revokes probation at ses...

Judge Cherry revokes probation at session of revocation court

Michele Derrick, 51, Altoona, had her probation revoked. On a charge of retail theft, she was resentenced to serve 18 months to five years in the state prison for women in Muncy.

