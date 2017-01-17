Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of January 19, 1922 Shot At The Smokestack Hits Youth Oscar Holquist, Badly Wounded, Brought To Kane Hospital Was One Of Party Of Boys At Camp Oscar Holquist, aged 18, is in the Kane Summit hospital, badly wounded, as the result of a shooting accident yesterday afternoon. He is from Wilcox and was one of four of that town who were spending the day at their camp on Buck Run, four miles from Wilcox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.