Ridgway Heritage Council Honored at Chamber Dinner

The Ridgway Heritage Council was recently honored by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce and the Borough of Ridgway at the chamber's annual dinner, for the Heritage Council's two decades of "invaluable volunteer efforts" supporting downtown economic redevelopment. The council spearheaded the town's successful Main Street Program, historic walking tour brochure, recruited many new businesses and led the effort to beautify Ridgway's downtown streetscape with facade grants, Victorian lighting, street furniture, hanging baskets, flower gardens, signage, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.