Dilley Jailed for Allegedly Assaulting Man with Wooden Club
A 48-year-old Johnsonburg man, Harry Dilley, has been jailed on assault charges after an incident Wednesday on Wilcox Road in Jones Township, reported state police at Ridgway. According to the report, Dilley assaulted the victim with a 28-inch wooden club.
