Concert Choir welcomes Christmas season

The Concert Choir of Elk County worked their magic in ushering in the holiday season as they performed their "Classic Christmas" concert on Tuesday evening. St. Leo Church in Ridgway hosted the event while a second concert takes place Saturday at the St. Mary's Church at 7:30 p.m. This year, the choir's repertoire consists of several lighter numbers intermixing Christmas carols into numerous medleys.

