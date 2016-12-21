Ridgway football sees season end agai...

Ridgway football sees season end against Farrell

Saturday Nov 26

Ridgway football could not solve Farrell's defense in its first trip to the PIAA playoffs. The Elkers finished with only 32 yards of total offense and lost 20-7 to the Farrell Steelers Friday night in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals held at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium on the campus of Slippery Rock University.

Ridgway, PA

