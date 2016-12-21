Ridgway football sees season end against Farrell
Ridgway football could not solve Farrell's defense in its first trip to the PIAA playoffs. The Elkers finished with only 32 yards of total offense and lost 20-7 to the Farrell Steelers Friday night in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals held at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium on the campus of Slippery Rock University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridgway Record.
Add your comments below
Ridgway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation.
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
|jamie (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Sucks
|18
|Marla Porter
|Sep '16
|mtm
|2
|Half of Dominos' employees quit
|Aug '16
|wow sad
|1
|Looking for Musicians
|Jul '16
|Nobember_Rain212
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC