Mississippi community college costs up 13 percent after cuts

Temeria Payton, a sophomore from Canton, Miss is photographed on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Holmes Community College in Ridgeland, Miss., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Payton is studying liberal arts and foreign languages that cost has been an obstacle in her studies and she worries that higher tuition could exceed her aid package.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.