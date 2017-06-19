Mississippi community college costs up 13 percent after cuts
Temeria Payton, a sophomore from Canton, Miss is photographed on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Holmes Community College in Ridgeland, Miss., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Payton is studying liberal arts and foreign languages that cost has been an obstacle in her studies and she worries that higher tuition could exceed her aid package.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|Jun 21
|trutrumpbelieber
|8
|Stolen items
|Jun 20
|Please Help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program
|Jun 15
|Callhoon
|1
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Jun 12
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC