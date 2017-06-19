Horne LLP promotes nine Ridgeland team members
HORNE LLP, an accounting and business advisory firms, recently announced the promotion of Ridgeland team members Roxanne Anderson, Jasmine Brown, Caitlin Glover, Elizabeth Ford, Ali Garrison, James Bellipanni, Clark Shearer, Justin Poole and Scott Dawkins.
