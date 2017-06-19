Horne LLP promotes nine Ridgeland tea...

Horne LLP promotes nine Ridgeland team members

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

HORNE LLP, an accounting and business advisory firms, recently announced the promotion of Ridgeland team members Roxanne Anderson, Jasmine Brown, Caitlin Glover, Elizabeth Ford, Ali Garrison, James Bellipanni, Clark Shearer, Justin Poole and Scott Dawkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11) Wed trutrumpbelieber 8
Stolen items Tue Please Help 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program Jun 15 Callhoon 1
News Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by... Jun 12 marketing 1
lawyers Jun 8 needlawyer 1
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... Jun 6 indict ed royce 1
See all Ridgeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgeland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Madison County was issued at June 23 at 9:38AM CDT

Ridgeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ridgeland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC