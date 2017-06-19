C Spire gears up for Tropical Storm Cindy; offers consumers and...
RIDGELAND, Miss. With the Tropical Storm Cindy expected to dump up to 12 inches of rain over parts of its service area over the next two to three days, C Spire is gearing up to protect its network against storm impacts and warn residents about flooding dangers.
