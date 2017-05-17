Violent habitual offender from Ridgel...

Violent habitual offender from Ridgeland sentenced to life without parole

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced today that Fabiyonne Kentell Peel was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of house burglary, auto theft and conspiracy to commit burglary. Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

