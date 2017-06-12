The Latest: Teen tells police that another suspect shot boy
The Latest on the death of a 6-year-old boy who was in a car that was stolen in Mississippi : A sworn statement shows a Mississippi teenager charged with murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy told investigators that the boy was shot by another of the three suspects. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Rusty Clark says in the sworn statement that 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield of Ridgeland told Clark and another investigator that 19-year-old Byron McBride of Pickens stole the car with Kingston Frazier inside and then shot the 6-year-old.
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Mon
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
