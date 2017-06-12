The Latest: Teen tells police that another suspect shot boy

The Latest on the death of a 6-year-old boy who was in a car that was stolen in Mississippi : A sworn statement shows a Mississippi teenager charged with murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy told investigators that the boy was shot by another of the three suspects. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Rusty Clark says in the sworn statement that 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield of Ridgeland told Clark and another investigator that 19-year-old Byron McBride of Pickens stole the car with Kingston Frazier inside and then shot the 6-year-old.

