Ridgeland officer fires weapon to stop chase suspect
A man is now in custody after leading police on a chase in Ridgeland, causing an officer to fire his weapon in an attempt to stop him. Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says that police initially answered a medical call at the Shell Gas Station parking lot on Old Canton Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|18 min
|fatuous1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC