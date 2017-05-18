Person of interest in custody over shooting death of 6-year-old; second suspect ID'd

JACKSON, MS - Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office says they have one person of interest in custody and continue to search for a second suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. 18-year-old Dwan Dion do Wakefield, of Ridgeland, was taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in Jackson just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

