Person of interest in custody over shooting death of 6-year-old; second suspect ID'd

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office says they have one person of interest in custody and continue to search for a second suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield, of Ridgeland, was taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in Jackson just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in the kidnapping and slaying of the little boy.

