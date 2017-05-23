Nation-Now 21 mins ago 2:43 p.m.What ...

Nation-Now 21 mins ago 2:43 p.m.What happened to Kingston Frazier?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Details surrounding the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are starting to crystalize after false statements from the Hinds County sheriff led to rampant rumors and accusations of involvement by the child's family. Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said at a Thursday press conference that Kingston's mother, Ebony Archie, exited the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson at 2:30 a.m. and reported to a deputy on duty at the grocery store that her car was stolen but did not mention her son was in the car until later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr toby 21,040
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... 10 hr Guest 7
Allergy Sufferers May 21 Sneezy 1
mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1... May 18 fatuous1 1
Ridgeland lost to the blacks May 15 Fall 5
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr '17 Second Hand Debs 30
See all Ridgeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgeland Forum Now

Ridgeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Ridgeland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC