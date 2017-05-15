Former state hospital worker sentence...

Former state hospital worker sentenced after punching resident

A former Mississippi State Hospital employee was sentenced in Rankin County Circuit Court Monday on one count of abuse after punching a hospital resident, breaking the victim's jaw. Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said 36-year-old James Sorrell, of Ridgeland, pleaded guilty to one count of abuse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

