Connell Climbs On Top Of Bassmaster Elite At Ross Barnett
Dustin Connell of Clanton,Lla., takes the lead on the 2nd day of the Bassmaster Elite at Ross Barnett bringing a 2day total weight of 36 lbs, 7 oz to the scales. Twenty-six-year-old Bassmaster Elite Series rookie Dustin Connell took over the lead on Friday's second round of competition at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Elite at Ross Barnett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FishingWorld.
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|19 hr
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr '17
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC