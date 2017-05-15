Connell Climbs On Top Of Bassmaster E...

Connell Climbs On Top Of Bassmaster Elite At Ross Barnett

Friday Apr 28 Read more: FishingWorld

Dustin Connell of Clanton,Lla., takes the lead on the 2nd day of the Bassmaster Elite at Ross Barnett bringing a 2day total weight of 36 lbs, 7 oz to the scales. Twenty-six-year-old Bassmaster Elite Series rookie Dustin Connell took over the lead on Friday's second round of competition at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Elite at Ross Barnett.

Ridgeland, MS

