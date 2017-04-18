City of Ridgeland to rezone proposed Costco property
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee is speaking out after a circuit judge handed down the go ahead allowing the necessary steps to be taken for the city of Ridgeland to rezone the proposed Costco property. Mayor Gene McGee said, "I am just grateful this decision was made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|9 hr
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 17
|James
|6
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
|3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms
|Apr 6
|Katrina21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC