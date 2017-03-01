'Life-changing chicken' coming to Mississippi

'Life-changing chicken' coming to Mis...

12 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Construction will begin soon on the first of six restaurant locations for a franchise new to Mississippi that promises "life changing chicken." Father and son franchisees Ricky Bagwell and David Bagwell will build the first Slim Chickens store in Ridgeland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

