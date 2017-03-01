'Life-changing chicken' coming to Mississippi
Construction will begin soon on the first of six restaurant locations for a franchise new to Mississippi that promises "life changing chicken." Father and son franchisees Ricky Bagwell and David Bagwell will build the first Slim Chickens store in Ridgeland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|4 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|6 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|16
|DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration
|9 hr
|Wildchild
|18
|you so black
|Mar 2
|USA-1
|3
|kim wade is a muslim
|Mar 1
|JODY
|1
|There are to many COLLARD And chitterling...
|Feb 28
|Rastus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC